Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 71,714 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 616.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,714 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at $2,149,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 40.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBIO opened at $59.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.23.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

