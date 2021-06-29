Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 72,359 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,359 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Wipro were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wipro by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168,869 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,267,000 after buying an additional 2,184,902 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,345,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,553,000 after buying an additional 1,897,490 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter worth $8,149,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,444,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,177,000 after buying an additional 655,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Nomura upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

Wipro stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. On average, analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

