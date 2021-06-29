Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,242 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.16% of SITE Centers worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITC stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -743.00 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.86.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

In related news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,949.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at $313,202,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

