Bank of Montreal Can Sells 165,587 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165,587 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $5,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 115,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after buying an additional 61,383 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $2,087,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 31,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of IYR opened at $102.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.25. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.17 and a twelve month high of $105.22.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.