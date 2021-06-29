Bank of Montreal Can Sells 88,785 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,354 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 88,785 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of People’s United Financial worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in People’s United Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

In related news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $19.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.23.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

