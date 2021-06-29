Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 1,709 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,090,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $64,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 799,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,175,000 after acquiring an additional 257,708 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 109.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 168,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 88,021 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,675,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 262.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 56,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 65,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 16,157 shares in the last quarter.

USIG stock opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.77. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $62.29.

