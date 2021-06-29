Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,847 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 115,143 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $70,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMO. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $102.94 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $51.61 and a 1 year high of $106.88. The stock has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

