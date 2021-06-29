Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28,413 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.04% of Texas Roadhouse worth $69,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.04.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,438 shares of company stock worth $680,230. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

