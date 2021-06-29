Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231,541 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.09% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $63,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $565,086,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,027,000 after buying an additional 4,706,808 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after buying an additional 3,891,999 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,246,000 after buying an additional 3,870,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,597,000 after buying an additional 3,540,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $52.53. The firm has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAM shares. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

