Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 812,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $66,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,594,000 after buying an additional 773,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,268,000 after acquiring an additional 814,160 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,425,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,904,000 after acquiring an additional 416,278 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,353,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,967,000 after acquiring an additional 270,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 523.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,457,000 after acquiring an additional 751,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

FOUR stock opened at $95.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion and a PE ratio of -91.39. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 259,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $25,485,743.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,482,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,836,129 shares of company stock valued at $169,586,694. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

