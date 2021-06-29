BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,229,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,433 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.32% of BankUnited worth $54,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,251.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,927 shares of company stock worth $326,015 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKU opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.24. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BKU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

