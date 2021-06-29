Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Receives $58.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

BANR opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.15. Banner has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $60.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.23.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.53 million. Banner had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banner will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.66%.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,178,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,268,000 after buying an additional 30,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 4.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,480,000 after buying an additional 60,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Banner by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,642,000 after buying an additional 66,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,792,000 after buying an additional 18,538 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Banner by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,084,000 after buying an additional 38,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

