Barclays Increases Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $94.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VLO. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.65.

NYSE:VLO opened at $77.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.17. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.68.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,562,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,518,000 after buying an additional 1,558,584 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,339,000 after buying an additional 1,347,922 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 38.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,365,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,558,000 after buying an additional 1,223,232 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,958,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,776,000 after buying an additional 965,297 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

