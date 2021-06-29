Barclays PLC Acquires 39,604 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 87.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,604 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $8,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QTWO. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,463,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter worth $84,926,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter worth $20,651,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 44.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,167,000 after purchasing an additional 184,828 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Q2 by 2,374.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 158,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,851,000 after purchasing an additional 151,800 shares during the period.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,401.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,644 shares of company stock worth $4,039,943 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $106.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

