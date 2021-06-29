Barclays PLC Acquires 79,125 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 157.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,125 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $8,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 100.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 125.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.58.

Shares of SCCO opened at $64.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 137.93%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $88,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

