Barclays PLC Buys New Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 185,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,707,000. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.53% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 43,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 31,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $540,000.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.97.

