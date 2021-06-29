Barclays PLC Grows Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $7,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Saia by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $935,319,000 after buying an additional 57,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Saia by 3.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,233,000 after buying an additional 33,064 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Saia by 1,093.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,077,000 after buying an additional 765,562 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Saia by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,468,000 after buying an additional 144,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Saia by 999.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 536,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,765,000 after buying an additional 487,941 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.86.

Shares of SAIA opened at $212.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.89 and a 12 month high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.