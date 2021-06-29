Barclays PLC Has $8.28 Million Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of LGI Homes worth $8,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LGI Homes news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LGIH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.67.

LGIH opened at $155.58 on Tuesday. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $80.40 and a one year high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

