Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 324.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 435,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,956 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $10,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 133.3% during the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 66,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 38,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,256,000 after buying an additional 63,118 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 253.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 378,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after buying an additional 271,523 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,699,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,117,000 after buying an additional 65,251 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 678,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,666,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STL. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

In related news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

