Barclays PLC Sells 145,461 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 145,461 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $9,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Shares of BLMN opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

