Bard Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on INFY. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

NYSE:INFY opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

