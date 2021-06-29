Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 80,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,020,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,073,000 after buying an additional 53,732 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $288,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 59.8% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

Shares of BX opened at $99.25 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.32. The firm has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

