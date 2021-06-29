Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $288,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $1,171,041,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,853,000 after purchasing an additional 592,422 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 361,625 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,409.62.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,509.00 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,552.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,233.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

