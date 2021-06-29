Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 100.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 44,236 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 29.5% during the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 38,350 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $8,868,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vertiv by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 632,633 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vertiv by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

