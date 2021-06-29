Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,135.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $147.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.16. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $105.39 and a 1-year high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

