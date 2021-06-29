Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $11.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Friday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.45.

BBDC stock opened at $10.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $516.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,157,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after acquiring an additional 959,979 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 60,093 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

