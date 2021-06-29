Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €108.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) received a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €77.67 ($91.37).

Basf stock opened at €65.30 ($76.82) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.98 billion and a PE ratio of -264.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. Basf has a 1 year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €68.12.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

