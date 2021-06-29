Basic Attention Token (BAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $878.14 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 29th. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $878.14 million and $168.07 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00054573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00019953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.53 or 0.00672093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00038874 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,497,678,376 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

