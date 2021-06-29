Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s (BAYRY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $18.99.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $1.3563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.55%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.53%.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

