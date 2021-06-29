Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Receives €98.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €98.71 ($116.13).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMW. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €90.76 ($106.78) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a 1-year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The firm has a market cap of $54.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

