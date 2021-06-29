BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) Short Interest Down 67.9% in June

BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,281,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $993,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLSA opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. BCLS Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

