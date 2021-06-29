BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of Howard Bancorp worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HBMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,514,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after purchasing an additional 104,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 71,089 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 525,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 49,744 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBMD traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,846. The firm has a market cap of $317.04 million, a P/E ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.93. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HBMD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

