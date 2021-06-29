BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $261.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.54. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $172.35 and a one year high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.