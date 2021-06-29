BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $20.56 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 92.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,724 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 2.4% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $20,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,421,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,539,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $151.17. 51,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,268. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $98.43 and a 12 month high of $152.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.76.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.