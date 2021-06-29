BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,706 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.51. 53,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,681. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $184.70 and a 52 week high of $271.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.