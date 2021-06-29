BeatzCoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.10 Million (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 87.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded up 38.1% against the US dollar. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $41.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00094508 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

