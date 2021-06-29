Beaxy (BXY) Market Cap Hits $1.16 Million

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Beaxy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $521.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beaxy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00055094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00019787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.22 or 0.00671924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00038798 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy (BXY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.