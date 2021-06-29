Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€65.00” Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nemetschek has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €64.25 ($75.59).

NEM opened at €65.44 ($76.99) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €59.75. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.40. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 1 year high of €70.55 ($83.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

