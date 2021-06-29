Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock Rating Lowered by KeyCorp

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) was downgraded by KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

NASDAQ:BLI opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.71. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $733,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,698 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,315.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $406,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,633. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 32.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

