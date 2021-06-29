Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Stake Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.27% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $168,131,000 after buying an additional 24,486 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,439,000 after buying an additional 202,333 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $727,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 746.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,136,000 after buying an additional 625,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $9,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHLB opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $28.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.10.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $101.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 106.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $284,546.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,117.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,991.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,321.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,367 shares of company stock worth $749,455. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

