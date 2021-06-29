Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $192.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.50. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $139.76 and a twelve month high of $204.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total transaction of $38,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,898.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,054. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.18.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

