Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Nucor by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Nucor by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 23,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUE opened at $95.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $110.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.83.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In related news, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $2,812,508.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,320,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.42.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

