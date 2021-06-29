Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,857,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $428,209,000 after acquiring an additional 725,763 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,995,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,133,000 after acquiring an additional 637,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,602,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,903,000 after acquiring an additional 536,968 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $85.42 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.