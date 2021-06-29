Bessemer Group Inc. Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after buying an additional 1,999,553 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $599,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 95.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 52,701 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 381,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,361,000 after acquiring an additional 34,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $60.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.41. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

