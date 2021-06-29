Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,359 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,758 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $169,084,000 after purchasing an additional 122,590 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,995,225 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $133,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,291,596 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $94,132,000 after purchasing an additional 45,406 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 939,331 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $62,982,000 after purchasing an additional 61,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $56,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEP opened at $74.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.73. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 47.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -314.81%.

NEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

