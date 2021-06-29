Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 32.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,287,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 296,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,172,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,734,000 after buying an additional 27,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.57.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $527.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $244.32 and a 52-week high of $529.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $496.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

