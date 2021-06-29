BHPCoin (BHP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.00 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 29th. Over the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BHPCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001642 BTC on major exchanges. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $12.00 million and $1.83 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00045979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00143233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00168548 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,130.87 or 0.99781739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002867 BTC.

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

