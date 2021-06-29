Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread Sells 2,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total transaction of $376,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $376,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $341,640.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $310,260.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $297,960.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $293,260.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $291,380.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $273,860.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $261,840.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $309,960.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $309,840.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.78, for a total transaction of $327,560.00.

Bill.com stock opened at $186.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.58. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -227.56 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

