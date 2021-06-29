BitcoinHD (BHD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.48 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 29th. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00005543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $12.10 million and $2.48 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinHD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00046293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00136749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00165800 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,923.60 or 1.00101648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinHD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinHD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.