BitTube (TUBE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,196.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last week, BitTube has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $1,196.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.57 or 0.00605840 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 63.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 313,910,504 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

